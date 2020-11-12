Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 50. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.