The Wilmington Fire Department celebrated its 100th anniversary Saturday with the "largest parade the city's ever seen."
The historic parade stepped off at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2021, at at East 14th Street and Park Avenue and proceeded south to King Street to 4th Street.
Several thousand people lined the parade route, which included all 156 members of the Wilmington Fire Department decked out in double-breasted coats, the Marine Corps Marching Band, and the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drum band. Forty fire departments also joined in the parade on solidarity with WFD.
#WilmDE Fire Dept. looking fly for their 💯 anniversary. #netde #inwilm pic.twitter.com/cZOgnQ3xDG— 101.7FM / 1150AM WDEL (@WDEL) October 23, 2021
WDEL's Mike Phillips emceed the parade.
A celebration on Wilmington's Riverfront followed the parade complete with antique fire trucks and a fireboat water display.