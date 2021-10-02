Football season brings with it not only the chance to watch or listen to games, but also to gamble on game outcomes, and for some, that's not a healthy thing.
Her organization isn't against gambling per se, said Arlene Simon with the Delaware Council on Gambling Problems.
"We know that many people--many, many people--can gamble, and it's a fun activity--they go to the casinos, it's a fun activity, but for that percentage, and it's about 8 or 9 percent of the population that has a problem, it's devastating," said Simon.
Simon said the pandemic and websites like FanDuel and Draft Kings have helped fuel an explosion of online gambling.
Anyone needing help with a gambling problem can call 888.850.8888 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or go to deproblemgambling.org.