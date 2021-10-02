Daily Fantasy Sports Playoffs Football

In this Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 photo, employees work at the DraftKings office in Boston. The leading daily fantasy sports company has launched a new sports game that lets users hone in on a single NFL football playoff game, which has some gambling experts wondering if the contest inches the industry closer to the territory of sports betting that remains illegal in most of the United States. 

 Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Football season brings with it not only the chance to watch or listen to games, but also to gamble on game outcomes, and for some, that's not a healthy thing.

Her organization isn't against gambling per se, said Arlene Simon with the Delaware Council on Gambling Problems.

"We know that many people--many, many people--can gamble, and it's a fun activity--they go to the casinos, it's a fun activity, but for that percentage, and it's about 8 or 9 percent of the population that has a problem, it's devastating," said Simon.

 Simon said the pandemic and websites like FanDuel and Draft Kings have helped fuel an explosion of online gambling.

Anyone needing help with a gambling problem can call 888.850.8888 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or go to deproblemgambling.org.

Tags