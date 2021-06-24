A bill requiring police officers to wear body cameras is heading to Governor John Carney's desk.
HB 195 passed unanimously in the state Senate Thursday, June, 24, 2021, after passing unanimously in the House last week.
"The bill requires state agencies to implement the state body-worn camera program through the procurement of cameras, development of a data storage program, and provision of necessary personnel as funding is available," said the bill's Senate sponsor Sen. Darius Brown (D-Wilmington).
The legislation was also a piece of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus' Justice for All Agenda, unveiled last summer, after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“Equipping police officers with body-worn cameras will help to protect them and our communities by preserving an accurate record of all interactions for everyone’s safety,” said Sen. Brown.
The measure's primary sponsor, state Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker (D-Wilmington) called the cameras a "game-changer" for police-community relations.
"They greatly improve transparency and accountability while providing increased protection for both the police and the community,” said Dorsey Walker in a prepared statement. “The Delaware Legislative Black Caucus pledged to bring this and other reforms forward as part of our Justice for All Agenda, and we are continuing to deliver on that promise. This collaborative effort between the community, police, Department of Justice and lawmakers to implement universal body camera usage throughout our state is another step forward toward achieving our goal.”
Many of Delaware’s 46 police agencies – including New Castle County, Newark and Milford police departments – currently use body-worn cameras, with Wilmington and Dover police departments joining them soon. However, there is no universal, mandatory policy governing the use of body-worn cameras in Delaware.
The budget passed in the House and Senate these past two days includes $5.2 million in funding to begin implementation of the statewide body camera program.
Just seven states currently mandate the statewide use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers. Six of those states have enacted their policies since May 2020, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings applauded the measure's passage, saying it makes Delaware a "national leader" on body cameras.
“The First State is one giant step closer to being a national leader on transparency. I’m thrilled that more than a year’s worth of hard work and dedication now means that a statewide body camera program heads to the governor’s desk. This will mean stronger community relationships, trust, and accountability," she said in a written statement.
Carney is more than likely to sign the bill as he included funding for a statewide body camera program in his budget proposal unveiled in January.