A new series of postage stamps features 10 American gardens, including Winterthur's.
Americans like stamps that show off the country's natural beauty, said U.S. Postal Service Stamp Services Manager Bill Gicker.
"American Gardens stamps do that very well, and the Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee, which advises the Postal Service on stamp subjects, came up with this pane of stamps. and I think it's very beautiful," said Gicker.
Other gardens featured in the new series of "forever" stamps include the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York, North Carolina's Biltmore Estate Gardens and the Maine Coastal Botanical Gardens.
Gicker said decision-makers had a tough job choosing which gardens to include.
"And it was really just about coming up with a group of gardens that were sort of in the same caliber, and worked well together to form a stamp pane, so it was really a visual decision to find these images, and luckily for us, they were all by the same photographer," said Gicker.
If you'd like a set of the stamps, they're available at your local post office or you can buy them online.