Some residents of the Waterford Estates Trailer Park in the Bear area were evacuated for a time Thursday due to a gas leak.
The leak was reported just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 on the 1300 block of Donna Marie Way.
Less than an hour later, a mandatory evacuation order was issued by New Castle County Public Safety for residents on the 300 block of Joan Drive, 600 block of S. Hickleberry Avenue, and all of Laura Lee Circle and Court.
The evacuation order was lifted just before 4 p.m. There is no immediate word on the extent of damage.