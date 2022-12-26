Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road.
Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
State Police do not have much of a description of the suspect, who wore a mask, all-dark clothing and gloves and was white, about six-feet tall with an average build.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.