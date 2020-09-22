A man robbed a gas station at gunpoint outside Newark during the early morning hours, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.
According to authorities, a man entered the Exxon at 263 East Chestnut Hill Road around 12:25 a.m. on September 22, 2020, and pulled a gun on the sales counter employee.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled. He was described as standing between 5'6" and 5'10", was wearing all dark clothing, and a mask.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8566 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.