The General Assembly passed a redistricting bill in the House in a vote 40-1 while the same measure passed in a party-line vote in the state Senate in a special session Monday.
Rep. Mike Smith (R-Pike Creek) casted the sole "no" vote on Senate Bill 199, but did not voice further objections. There was no debate on the measure in the House.
In the Senate, Republican Gerald Hocker was among a handful of lawmakers to voice objections. He noted western Sussex is the fastest-growing area and is far under-represented. He cited building permits and other data.
Sokola said that data cannot be used as part of the redistricting process. The constitutionally-mandated process that occurs once every decade is bound by U.S. Census data.
Resolution seeks clarity of powers under Article III of the Constitution
Lawmakers in the state Senate passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 63 which calls on the Delaware Supreme Court Justices to give them an advisory opinion that provides clarity on their powers under Article III of the Constitution. The request comes as they consider their authority to remove State Auditor Kathy McGuiness, who's been indicted on felony charges of witness intimidation, theft, and official misconduct.
"In recent weeks, the General Assembly has been faced with some significant questions about its constitutional obligations when it comes to the Bill of Address of the governor. Some of these questions have come from the public, and some have come from our own members, all of whom are rightly concerned about ethics and accountability in public service," said State Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola.
Last week, State Reps. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D-Christiana) and Mike Smith drafted a bipartisan resolution that called for Gov. John Carney to oust McGuiness following a two-thirds vote in both houses. But that measure didn't have the necessary votes to move forward.
Sokola, a Democrat, representing the Newark area, said the Senate takes its oversight role seriously, but also recognizes the unprecedented nature of the situation. He called this resolution a path forward and a roadmap that the Supreme Court can provide.
"It's important to note that we are doing in a way that will provide guidance for the future of this body rather than a predetermined path for the present. Our oaths of office demand that we protect the public trust. To that end--we must share a fundamental understanding of our roles and responsibilities as defined in the Constitution. This resolution ensures that will occur and even bolstering our ability to make key accountability decisions in the future," said Sokola.
Republican Senator Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) joined his six Republican colleagues in voting down the resolution, stressing McGuiness' presumption of innocence.
"If we are looking to take action that is going to possibly--depending on the answer that we get from our friends at the Supreme Court--overturn the decision that the voters made in this state, that's something that we have to tread very, very lightly on," said Pettyjohn. "To start taking an action upon somebody who has not been convicted of a crime, that has just been accused of official misconduct, is a road that we're going down that is very dangerous."
McGuiness has pleaded not guilty to all counts and has vehemently declared her innocence through an attorney. She's also refused to step down or step aside while the case is pending.
Senator Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) questioned why one elected official is being treated differently than another. While he did not name names, he's referencing McGuiness being handled differently than state Sen. Darius Brown, who was charged with offensive touching after punching a woman in a Brandywine Hundred restaurant and shattering a glass in May. Brown, who was removed as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee after being charged, is slated to head to trial next month in the case.
"We have one person who's recently been indicted; we have another person who's pending court and has been charged--are both cases going to be treated equally when the decision from the court comes down?" asked Lawson.
Sokola highlighted what he called a "big difference" in the two cases.
"[McGuiness] has been indicted by a grand jury--one has not; the other thing is there are felonies involved in one case and not in the other, and I think the responsible thing to do would be to consider what happened with one, the response from our state Supreme Court, and the other with the response from the court of jurisdiction."
"So, it's not the ethics, it's not the behavior, it's going to be the amount of the crime? I don't think the decision is left with the court on that one," Lawson said. "One is a nonviolent crime, the other is a violent crime."
That led Sokola to call for a point of order:
"That's outside the scope of the title of this, and I would not think that it's appropriate to say what was just said."
The measure passed in a party-line vote in the state Senate 14-7.
After a lengthy recess for caucusing, the House also passed a concurrent resolution, but it differed slightly from the Senate's version. House Concurrent Resolution 42, which passed in the House in a vote 25-8, puts a deadline of December 17 for the state Supreme Court to give lawmakers an advisory opinion. The Delaware Supreme Court could deny the legislature's request entirely. The House's resolution also calls on the judiciary committees of both Houses to meet jointly, on or before Dec. 17, to determine a path forward, regardless of whether an advisory opinion is issued.
Six members of the House abstained from voting on HCR 42 while two were absent.
Those who voted "no" included Republican state Reps. Briggs-King, Dukes, Gray, Hensley, Morris, Postles, Short, and Shupe. Republican state Reps. Ramone, Smith, Smyck, Spiegelman, and Yearick joined Democratic House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf in abstaining. Republican state Reps. Collins and Vanderwende were absent.
Since the two Houses voted on slightly different measures, for now, no advisory opinion is being sought.
A spokesman for the state Senate told WDEL that the Senate is considering reconvening in another special session to vote on HCR 42.