On Tuesday, Governor John Carney weighed in on the conviction of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness on three misdemeanor charges while in office, stating there's not much he can do about her maintaining her role, his hands are tied for now.
McGuiness was convicted on Friday, July 1, 2022, of conflict of interest, structuring, and official misconduct. After her defense attorney Steven Wood announced they'd be appealing the convictions, McGuiness announced not only was she not stepping down, she'd continue her campaign for reelection.
Carney's statement on July 5, 2022, essentially explained he can do nothing to remove McGuiness from office, regardless of personal belief, until her convictions are upheld by a Superior Court decision.
"The Auditor of Accounts has been found guilty by a jury of three misdemeanors. The Delaware Supreme Court has made it clear that under Article XV, Section 6 of the Delaware Constitution, addressing the removal of 'any public officer convicted of misbehavior in office or of any infamous crime,' the Governor has no power to act until after the entry of a judgment of conviction by the Superior Court. (See Slawik v. Folsom, 410 A.2d 512 (Del. 1979). The Superior Court has not yet entered a judgement of conviction in the proceeding.
"The Governor has indicated that he believes the Auditor cannot do her job effectively under the circumstances, and he understands that some in the Legislature have called for her immediate removal from office. However, it is the Governor's responsibility under the law to await the final determination of the court and then to determine his constitutional obligations after the entry of judgment."
Some of those weighing in from Legislature include Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, who issued their own statement on the day McGuiness was convicted. They issued the following collective statement at the time:
"Today a Kent County jury found State Auditor Kathy McGuiness guilty on three counts that, taken together, show a brazen willingness to circumvent the same open government laws and accounting standards she was elected to enforce.
"When Auditor McGuiness was charged in November, the Senate Majority Caucus immediately called on her to take a leave of absence, citing concerns about her ability to execute her official duties given the gravity of the transgressions outlined in the indictment.
"Now that she has been found guilty of official misconduct, illegally structuring contracts to flout procurement laws, and conflict of interest, we call on her to resign immediately. Any public official engaged in these behaviors is unfit for public office, but especially the state’s top financial watchdog.
"While Auditor McGuiness considers her options and political future, the Delaware State Senate will carefully consider its Constitutional role in ensuring accountability and that the best interests of Delawareans are served."
But after the governor's issuance on Tuesday, that same group of Senate leadership issued another statement, elaborating that they agreed with the governor's interpretation of standing law, but that the General assembly may begin to take its own steps for removal from office.
"Based on the clear legal precedent established in Slawik v. Folsom, the Senate agrees with Governor Carney that at this stage he cannot unilaterally remove the State Auditor from her position under Article XV of the Delaware Constitution.
"At this juncture, we believe both the Constitution and the gravity of Auditor McGuiness's crimes compel the General Assembly to make use of its own authority to remove her from office, whether via Article VI impeachment or Article III removal proceedings. Today, we want to make crystal clear our intentions to do exactly that for the Delawareans who are demanding accountability following the Auditor's egregious breach of public trust.
"Delawareans deserve a State Auditor who is able to safeguard taxpayer dollars and good fiscal stewardship ethically, expertly, and free from further distraction or additional abuses of power. In short, the power of incumbency must not prevail over the people's rightful demands for accountability.
"We once again call on Auditor McGuiness to place the public's interest ahead of her own and resign. Otherwise, the General Assembly must exercise its Constitutional powers and the Senate is prepared to lead the way."