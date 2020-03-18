With three-and-a-half months remaining in the Delaware General Assembly session, its future is now murkier than ever.
Days after postponing the restart of the session following six weeks of hearings on Governor John Carney's proposed budget for the new fiscal year, legislative leaders announced Wednesday that the session was on hold for an indefinite period of time.
Senate President Pro Tem David McBride (D- New Castle) and House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf (D- Rehoboth Beach) said the action to postpone was based on the spread of the coronavirus and guidance from state and federal health officials.
Schwartzkopf and McBride said they will continue to get input from the executive branch and public health agencies on any possibility of being able to continue the session at some point.
If COVID-19 legislation needed to be dealt with on an emergency basis, provisions are being discussed as to how to bring lawmakers in for a vote. Additionally, the General Assembly is looking into how to meet the requirement that a new budget be passed by June 30th if the State of Emergency lasts long into the spring.
Legislative Hall in Dover is closed to the public. No in-person meetings or tours are taking place.