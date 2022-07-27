Georgetown Little League Softball used an 8-run first inning to catapult the Delaware state champions to a 16-3 victory over Toms River, New Jersey, earning a spot in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship Game.
Georgetown will face Delmar, representing Maryland, but including some players from Delaware, in the title game which takes place Thursday night at 7pm in Bristol, Connecticut and will be shown on ESPN+.
Two wild pitches allowed Georgetown to get on the board before Caroline Holston drew a bases-loaded walk to make the score 3-0.
Lauren Myers followed with an RBI groundout before Riley Messick's RBI single and Adeline Lutz's 2-run triple broke the game open.
Lutz scored her second run of the 1st inning on an error, and Georgetown went to the field up 8-0 before even throwing a pitch.
New Jersey responded with 2 runs in the bottom half of the frame, and the game stayed 8-2 into the 4th inning, when Gergetown put more pressure on Toms River.
Lutz's leadoff single took her to third base after a steal and passed ball, eventually scoring on Kenni Blades' bloop single to right.
Three batters later, Emma Jackson tripled to center, bringing in Blades and Karly Kruger. Jackson would eventually score on a wild pitch making the score 12-2.
New Jersey avoided the 10-run rule with a run in the bottom of the 4th, but they could not escape the 5th, as Georgetown put another 4 runs on the board.
Kruger hit an RBI single bringing Lutz home with her 4th run of the game, with a Jackson RBI groundout being sandwiched by run-scoring wild pitches.
Blades was able to set down New Jersey in the 5th inning to clinch the shortened victory.
Blades and starter Makayla Eikenberry combined for 6 strikeouts against 2 walks in the five innings.
Lutz went 4-4 at the plate with the 2 RBIs, with Blades and Kruger both contributing two hits and an RBI. Jackson drove in three runs and scored twice.
Georgetown improved to 4-1 in the tournament, and will face Delmar, who they have not played in Bristol, for the right to head to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.
The winner will be the first Little League softball team with Delaware players to compete in the World Series since Canal advanced to the 2017 semifinals.