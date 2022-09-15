Delaware State Police said a Georgetown man, who was assaulted inside a Royal Farms on Route 113, has died from his injuries.
38-year old Paul McCarter was attacked with a baseball bat on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Troopers said he died on September 13th.
Detectives identified 24-year old Kevin Shorter as a suspect and arrested him early in the morning of Tuesday, September 13th, in the Rehoboth Beach area.
He was charged with attempted murder and was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $115,000 cash bond.
Police said upgraded charges are now pending.