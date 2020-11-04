A 30-year-old Georgetown man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to making false calls threatening violence with explosives across the country.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Rodney Phipps placed "swatting" calls--the act of placing a threatening phone call with the intent of that call resulting in a large, armed police response--from Delaware to police departments and emergency dispatch centers across the country between August 2015 and August 2017.
“Swatting phone calls are not harmless pranks," said U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss. "Those who engage in swatting activity intentionally create a serious risk of physical harm to law enforcement officers, the intended victims, and innocent bystanders. Swatting calls also disrupt the operations of local emergency response agencies by misdirecting resources that could be needed for legitimate emergencies. My office will continue to prosecute those who engage in swatting activity to the fullest extent allowed by law and will seek sentences that reflect the serious danger created by such conduct.”
Targeted municipalities included Harrison, New Jersey; Opelousas, Louisiana; Russel County, Kentucky; Pasco County, Florida; and Forsyth County, Georgia. The claims Phipps made during those calls ranged from murder to shooting incidents, arson, and a hostage situation either taking place or about to happen. Many included the claim that law enforcement would be shot upon responding, officials said.
Several of those hoax calls resulted in significant armed police response to victims' residences.
Phipps pled guilty in January 2020 to five counts making interstate threats and one count making a false threat involving explosives. He was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison.