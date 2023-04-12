Georgetown set its daily record high Wednesday, and that could be just the start of a record-breaking end to the week in Delaware.
The Sussex County seat reached 84 degrees at the Delaware Coastal Airport Wednesday afternoon, shattering the mark of 81 set back in 2006.
The National Weather Service is projecting high temperatures in the mid-80s near the Circle over the next two days, with both days' record sitting at 84 degrees (2006 and 1990, respectively)
Wilmington had a higher bar to clear on Wednesday, and despite getting getting to 85 degrees, it fell short of the April 12 record of 87 set in 1977.
NWS forecasters are projecting an 88-degree high on Thursday, which would eclipse the 85-degree record for April 13, while 87 is again the mark on April 14, but Friday's high is tabbed to fall short at 84.
Georgetown and Wilmington are Delaware's two official climate sites, with records in Georgetown going back to 1945, while Wilmington's record book began in 1894.
Normal highs for mid-April in Delaware are in the low-to-mid 60s.
A high pressure system in the Tennessee Valley and drifting off the coast of the Carolinas is responsible for the surge in warmth.
Winds are expected to be weaker on Thursday, before turning southerly on Friday, increasing the humidity levels.
The wind shift could help cool things at the Delaware Beaches, where it was still 80 degrees on the Rehoboth Boardwalk into the 7 p.m. hour, where people could be seen dipping their toes into the still chilly ocean.
The dry weather is expected to last until Friday night, when the next dissipating system approaches from the south, giving a chance of rain Saturday, and then a cold front is expected on Sunday, sending Delaware closer to those normal 60s.