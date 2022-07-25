Georgetown Town Council voted without objection to fund projects at a museum with a monument including a Confederate flag on its grounds.
The Georgetown Historical Society and Marvel Museum came to Georgetown asking for $24,750 to fund several projects, including new blacktop for its parking lot, work on its blacksmith shop, and to refurbish a barn that will host the "World's Largest Frying Pan" from the Delmarva Chicken Festival.
The request was met with fierce opposition during a 2-hour debate Monday night, with 43 of the 46 public comments voting against the proposal, with all of the dissenters focusing on a Sons of Confederate Veterans-owned monument which also includes a Confederate flag.
Georgetown Historical Society President Jim Bowden said removing the flag isn't an option due to a contract that was signed in 2007.
"We do not have the ability with the agreement with the Sons of Confederate Veterans to change that flag or lower that flag."
Council heard from many people and groups against supporting the museum, as long as the Confederate flag is flown, including Joe Larson of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice.
"We are a good people, we are a good nation, we should celebrate that goodness, and you can't celebrate that goodness when you've got a flag that represents rape, torture, murder, human misery, and killing people. Let's honor the good in our country, because we have a lot of good."
Penny Marshall said the flag gives Georgetown a bad look.
"It is offensive to ride by and see the Delaware flag on one hand, and then to see the Confederate flag sitting there."
Councilman Penuel Barrett pointed out the Marvell Museum has done plenty to help Georgetown, often holding events including church services for COVID and concerts, in addition to its historical artifacts.
"If you want history, go out there, they've got a lot of history. This isn't racist, everybody is one person, it doesn't matter your color."
Barrett latter emphasized that the money granted Monday night is going to projects specifically helping the museum.
"My thing is, you help me, I'm gonna help you. The town keeps going to Marvell Museum and they say yes, but when they need something, we're saying 'well if you don't do this, you're not getting any money,' well the money isn't for the Confederate flag.
Councilwoman Angela Thompson agreed.
"It's not a racist flag, it's part of our history. The Marvell Museum needs the funding. They're not associated with the monument, or the flag."
Mayor Bill West, sensing the tension in the room, initially called for the funding to be tabled to an August meeting.
"My recommendation right now is to table this and get our heads together and try to work out these ideas about taking the flag down, leaving the memorial, taking it all down, and addressing it all as a group, and move forward in the best interests of this town."
West added since last meeting's split vote on the funding, he's heard from a lot of entities that were threatening repercussions of council supported the museum.
"I've got to quit telling people we're number one, I've got to quit telling state government people that we might not be able to give you funding if this goes through. This stuff has got to quit, my phone has done nothing but blown up all day."
Bowden successfully lobbied the council with a plan to further investigate the future of the flag.
"Fund the money with the proviso that (Councilwoman) Christina Diaz-Malone, and I, or (resident) Kevin Andrade, we sit down and talk and see if we can't work out a path forward."
It earned Diaz-Malone's yes vote.
"I trust you, and I trust my community that we will do the right thing."
As council warmed to that idea, Andrade asked one final question to the five-member panel.
"What if they say no? Because there's a group behind the monument."
Mayor West cut Andrade off, and the voice vote went at least 4-0, although the Mayor himself did not distinctly vote yes. No one voted in opposition, but there was no roll call.
The historical society had to come to the town council after losing state funding in the past because of the flag, which can be seen by those driving by on Route 9.