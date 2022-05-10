The leader of the police organization responsible for pulling over the Delaware State University Women's Lacrosse Team bus in April for a traffic violation that then resulted in an officer attempting to persuade bus occupants to admit to possessing drugs--lest he find them himself and be rendered unable to "help them"--hosted a press conference Tuesday in which he directly contradicted the student-athlete's claims that any individual or personal property was searched.
Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman said on May 10, 2022, that the bus was stopped on April 20, 2022, in "part of our criminal, our commercial and addiction detail on the interstate," he said, and noted several commercial vehicles had been stopped that morning, including another bus which had resulted in contraband being located.
Bowman also indicated that, because of the location of the bus on the specific interstate watch area, the K-9 was a preemptive part of the stop. While an exterior sniff of the vehicle is not classified as "a search under the 4th Amendment," the dog "indicating" to officers there was something suspicious on board before entering the motorcoach would give officers enough cause to search the vehicle, he alleged. A search he alleged never happened anyway.
"Once aboard, the deputy informed the passengers that the search would be completed. This is the same protocol that is expected to be used no matter the race, gender, age, or destination of the passenger," Bowman said. "No personal items on the bus, or person, were searched."
In "this current environment," Bowman said he realizes traffic stops can be alarming, especially to "African Americans," but noted, "before entering the motorcoach, the deputies was not aware (sic) that this school was a historically black (sic) or aware of the race of the occupants due to the height of the vehicle and the tinted windows."
While "happy nothing was found and the passengers made it home safely," Bowman said he was unaware the situation was perceived as racial profiling until articles began popping up weeks later, and said he welcomes any advice citizens might have on improving their policing practices while still maintaining the law.
"More than anything, we want feedback from the passengers of the Delaware University (Sic) lacrosse team on the communication approaches we can consider that we simply do not--we are simply not aware of," Bowman said. "This is how true policing is done."
The stop was being formally reviewed, Bowman said, though he noted he believed it to be a legal stop in good faith with the information he already had available before him. Without taking questions from reporters or listening to any of the potential advice citizens might have on police practices, Bowman once more said he encouraged dialogue regarding solutions and directed everyone to submit said feedback and solution-oriented dialogue at this page, before being escorted back inside and having reporters blocked by other members of the department.
A reporter asking how the sheriff could encourage transparency without answering any questions from the media did not appear to have her question answered.