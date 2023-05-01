Newark Police responded to an apartment in the 100-block of Thorn Lane for a report of an injured dog Saturday afternoon.
A friend of the apartment's resident had left her Yorkie in the apartment while the resident was not home.
When the resident returned, the dog was acting strange, walking oddly and had a bruise on its body.
The investigation found video of 25 year old, Syniah Percell, of Marietta, GA, who allegedly abused the dog while it was under her control.
An arrest warrant has been issued, charging Percell with cruelty to animals.