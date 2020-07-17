Wilmington's 2020 Millennial Summit is the latest large-scale, in-person gathering to pivot to a virtual format due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think there's this reputation that we're just glued to our phones and, at this point, they're going to start handing them out at the hospital for newborn babies," said Millennial Summit Development Director Sarah Fulton on Del-AWARE with Peter MacArthur. "So, I think we're pretty well-equipped to take this conference virtual."
The annual event, which drew over 1,000 attendees last year, enters it's fourth year with unexpected challenges. The goal, as every year, is to bring people together from a variety of sectors to inspire broad evolution.
"It's all too often that you go to work, and you see the people that you work with and you don't necessarily get outside your bubble and interact with people who do something different than what you do every day," Fulton said. "The point of the conference is based off of a lot of networking and collaboration. Hey, we're all here in Delaware, we want to make an impact in our community. How can you take someone who maybe is a finance professional, sit them next to someone who is an artist...and watch them walk away with this brilliant collaboration that they can work on using their talents."
This year, no one will be sitting next to anyone, unless they're in the same household watching presentations on a couch together, but attendees will still get all three days full of lectures and presentations. So while those in-person communications might be absent, access is expanded, as anyone can join in watching from anywhere around the world.
"Normally, we have folks coming in from out-of-state, we have travel considerations. This year, you can join from anywhere. So we were excited that we've got a lot of people joining from the west coast and from, really, all across the United States for this conference," Fulton said. "The irony in 2020 is we started the planning process in about September of last year...We decided early on that our theme was going to be 'Our vision of 2020,' and how funny that has been. Our vision has been totally off-base, but no one could have foreseen it."
Fulton attributed seemingly everyone's quick and early adoption of Zoom and other, similar video conferencing apps as a reason pivoting to an online presentation was so seamless.
"I think people are people are going to be okay with the transition, and I'm really just I'm really hopeful that we can get back to a bigger person event in 2021," she said. "[The state is] trying to attract young entrepreneurs to come to Delaware, which has a really favorable landscape. So someone who's working on an invention, or something in the biotech space--really trying to cater a speaker to all of those needs is nearly impossible just in one specific keynote. This is why we have such a cross-section of different speakers, panels workshops, over the course of three days. At the Millennial Summit, there's something for everyone."
Making the event as appealing as possible to all is important for Fulton, who said the goal is to grow Delaware's population with people with great ideas.
"What's really great about this event is we're actually, by our best accounts, one of the fastest growing, biggest young professional conferences of its kind across the country. I think that here, in Delaware. there's a really big opportunity. We talk about we're a state of neighbors, everyone kind of knows everyone else, We'd like to put our money where our mouth is and bring everyone together and see what happens," Fulton said. "Part of what the Millennial Summit is really good at is making the pitch for Delaware that says, 'Hey, we've got all of these professionals, we've got all of these different industries, you can start your business here. You can start your families here.' It's a big part of this Renaissance that I think Delaware is experiencing."