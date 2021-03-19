The state departments of Health and Social Services (DHSS) and Transportation (DelDOT) are collaborating on an effort to get the COVID vaccine to the state's most vulnerable residents.
Cory Ellen Nourie, Director of Community Services for the Delaware Division of Developmental Disabilities Services, said she got together with John Sisson, CEO of Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC), to see if they could use DART's Paratransit program to distribute the vaccine to the homebound population.
"Paratransit knows where everyone lives," said Nourie. "What if we put nurses with the vaccine on the Paratransit vehicles and delivered it to people's homes?
"I knew Paratransit was being under utilized [during the pandemic] and the drivers missed having people to pick up and see and so I reached out to John, I pitched the idea to him, and he said 'I love it, let's do this.'"
Nourie said it took a couple of months to bring all aspects of the plan together but a test program was begun in early March in Sussex County.
She said she rode-along during the vaccine deliveries and the results were awesome.
"There was a man who suffered a stroke and his wife is now his full time caregiver and she was in tears when we arrived," said Nourie.
The woman said she didn't think they'd be able to get him out to get the vaccine.
"There's a subsection of Delawareans who literally, physically can't get out of their homes either because of their disability or because they have such substantial underlying medical issues that the fear of going out in public is really real," said Nourie.
"Paratransit's at-home delivery is really geared toward those individuals in particular. This is really filling in and giving a creative way to get the vaccine to people who really need it who don't have another way to get it.
The test program is being evaluated but Nourie is hopeful it will be expanded to Kent and New Castle counties.
"With this approach they would be contacted via Paratransit to be offered at home vaccine," said Nourie. "Paratransit has all the data, they know who everyone is, who is a rider."
In a prepared statement, Sisson said he viewed the test run as an important opportunity, too, for Paratransit drivers.
"Paratransit drivers have a deep commitment to their work and develop important and meaningful relationships with the folks they serve," Sisson said.
"These last 12 months have been hard. This gives us a great opportunity to re-establish those bonds, those relationships."
"It is meeting the need of this population who are truly vulnerable and homebound, and otherwise wouldn't have any way to get access to it," said Nourie. "It was really heartwarming to see it and have it come to fruition and that it's working well."