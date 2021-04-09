Delaware Olympic hopeful and Asian American Morgan Hurd brought a powerful message to a crowd gathered in New York City recently, calling out a sentiment that's been growing since the debut of COVID-19:
"As glad as I am to stand here before all you beautiful people in unity fighting for the injustice that we face today, I am disgusted that we have to do so," the 2017 World Champion gymnast said. "My name is Morgan Hurd. I'm a Chinese adoptee, and I am Asian American."
Listen to her speech in its entirety:
Hurd, born in Wuzhou, China, grew up in Middletown and attended Pike Creek Christian. She said she's experienced racism since her early life from the children around whom she grew up.
"'Ching Chong.' Getting called Ling Ling. Getting told to go back to China. The mimicking of our small eyes, which ironically, is now a trend. Getting asked if we ate dog. Getting told to take a joke," Hurd said to the crowd. "Well, newsflash, these aren't jokes. They're racist remarks."
She said the only way behavior like that ends is when not only do Asian Americans start calling it out, but so do their ally counterparts.
"These racist remarks are so normalized because we don't want to cause trouble. So hey, if we're laughing, then it's alright, right? No," she yelled. "These racist remarks are so normalized because no one speaks up and calls it out for what is is: racism. This doesn't just fall on the Asian community either. Allies, we love and appreciate you, but stop just being allies and start being accomplices. Please support us. Just posting that infographic on your Instagram stories is not doing enough."
Hurd ran through a number of instances of racism projected on and targeting the Asian American community, and wondered how people could be so ignorant today, as it continues in connection to the pandemic.
"I'm disgusted that the people who claim to love the culture--anime, sushi, Bobo, matcha, fashion, etc.--Don't love or appreciate the people," she said. "You're going to blame an entire race for this virus? How can you even have the sense to do so, when so many of us were either born here, or have been here, and call this place our home. You cannot blame an entire race in place of the blame for the government's inadequate and incompetent response to COVID-19."
Hurd said recently, someone yelled at her while she was walking down the street just for being Chinese, which sparks fear for herself, but even more so for her loved ones and their friends.
"I am a US national team member for gymnastics," Hurd said. "I want to be part of the representation for our Asian youth. I want there to be people in all walks of life, in all professions, for our Asian youth to look to and see people that look just like them. It starts here, with all of us fighting, so that it is possible for them, so that they don't have to deal with this bullsh*t."