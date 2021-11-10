Giant Food donated 1,000 frozen turkeys to the Food Bank of Delaware on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, as part of a program to help the hungry throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
"At Giant we've been trying to do everything to support our five food banks, including the Food Bank of Delaware, which does an unbelievable job helping its neighbors in this region and in this state," said Giant spokesman Daniel Wolk.
Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said Giant's support has been unwavering.
"I am every single day just amazed at the outpouring of partnerships and partners like Giant," said Kanefsky. "Every time we do something like this together that mutual respect, admiration, and appreciation is just so evident that we're doing something together, and we're solving a problem that sadly is not going away," said Kanefsky.
In addition to the Food Bank of Delaware donation, Giant is also giving another 5,000 frozen turkeys to The Maryland Food Bank, Capital Area Food Bank, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, and Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.