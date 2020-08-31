An 11-year-old girl was shot in Wilmington Monday.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim was in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the 700 block of Jefferson Street in the West Center City section of Wilmington around 10:45 a.m. August 31, 2020.
It was the second shooting in West Center City in roughly 12 hours, after a 23-year-old man was shot there Sunday evening.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Kevin Murphy at 302.576.3972 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.