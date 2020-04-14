A 15-year-old Elsmere girl has been charged in connection with a mid-February Newport homicide of a teen victim, Delaware State Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, Angelise Merced shot and killed a 15-year-old girl in a residence along the unit block of Bennett Court around 9:55 p.m. on February 15, 2020.
Merced was arrested April 13, 2020, and charged with felony manslaughter, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and felony possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. She was committed to the New Castle County Detention center in lieu of $130,000 cash bond.