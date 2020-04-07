A 16-year-old girl was shot to death in Wilmington early Tuesday morning.
According to Wilmington Police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Madison Street in the city's West Center City section around 4:50 a.m. on April 7, 2020, where they located the juvenile victim.
She was transported to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Brianna Rodrigues at 302.576.3971 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.