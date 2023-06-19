A girl who is dealing with a traumatic brain injury got the surprise of her young life in Wilmington Monday.
Six-year-old Divinity Mcfarland is now able to ride a bike along with her young friends and her sister in Philadelphia - a customized, adaptive bike that would have cost thousands of dollars out of pocket.
It was made possible through an ongoing partnership between national nonprofit Help Hope Live and the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Association. The partnership has already resulted in dozens of adaptive bikes being given away. The mission is simple: Every Child Deserves a Bike.
Help Hope Live is a national non-profit that assists people and families who are affected by catastrophic injury or illness, or in need of a transplant.
Monday, former defenseman Brad Marsh got Divinity rolling on her new bike at DuPont Country Club before the association's golf fundraiser.
Despite her challenges and continuing recovery, Divinity is described as a fun-loving, intelligent girl with a positive outlook on life.