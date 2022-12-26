What was originally thought to be a fatal vehicle accident on Route 896 in Glasgow has turned into a murder investigation.
Delaware State Police, paramedics, and rescue crews were dispatched Christmas night, December 25, 2022, around 9:45 p.m. to southbound Route 896 south of Route 40.
They said they found a vehicle off the roadway and in the woods. The 24-year old driver was pronounced dead, but upon examining the victim, officials found a gunshot wound.
The road was closed for ten hours while the death was investigated.