Siemens Healthineers received emergency use authorization this week from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new COVID-19 total anti-body test.
The approval paves the way for the company to immediately ship one million of the kits to hospitals and laboratories, and to ramp up production totaling 50-million a month.
Deepak Nath, PhD, President, Laboratory Diagnostics for Siemens Healthineers said the company's facility in Glasgow, Delaware is a key site for testing and production.
"Our test is available on three platforms that we have on the market," said Nath. "The Delaware facility both developed and is going to manufacture this test for one of those three major platforms."
Early versions of COVID-19 anti-body tests featured a pin prick for a blood sample and extremely unreliable results.
Nath said their new test is neither.
"This test is a regular venous draw," said Nath. "It's like when you go to a doctor's office and you get your blood drawn for a variety of other conditions, this is very similar to that.
"What this test features is high levels of accuracy. Two measures of that are sensitivity and specificity. This test features 100% sensitivity and 99.8% specificity. As far as diagnostics go it doesn't get much better from an accuracy standpoint."
Nath is proud of the their teams in both Glasgow and Walpole, Massachusetts who worked non-stop during the pandemic.
"Very proud of our colleagues who showed up to work to be able to bring forward this important tool in the fight against this pandemic.
"Normally it would take many months, to sometimes multiple years, to develop a test like this but we were able to get it done in a matter of weeks, a total of about two months, is what it took for us to bring this test forward."
Once the sample is received by the lab, Nath says the turn around time on the test is only about ten minutes.