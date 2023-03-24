Delaware State Police have identified 22-year old Bryan Pedroza of Wilmington as the man found dead inside a vehicle Sunday morning, March 19, 2023, in Glasgow.
New Castle County Police responded to the area of Old County Road and Glasgow Avenue around 6 a.m. for a reported traffic accident, but when they arrived they found Pedroza inside the vehicle dead from a gunshot wound.
It was determined the death occurred within Delaware State Police jurisdiction and their Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.
State Police say at this time there's no connection between Pedroza's death and another shooting death inside a vehicle off of Route 896 in Glasgow Christmas night.