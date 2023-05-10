New Castle County Police have closed Glasgow Park for an investigation.
Officials said they received notice during the overnight hours of a suspicious package left at the park.
Police arrived before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and out of an abundance of caution initiated a closure of the park facilities.
Officers using all terrain vehicles, K-9s, and on horseback, are among dozens on the scene searching the park and surrounding area.
Park patrons are being asked to avoid the area and seek out other county parks as an alternative for the morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.