Glasgow Park reopened around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, after being closed off overnight due to a shooting.
New Castle County Police said they responded to the park around 1:30 a.m. for a shooting, and found a large party in the process of breaking up, and a juvenile with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital. There's no update on their age or condition.
Police said they will release more details on what occurred as the information becomes available.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.