The Delmarva Poultry Industry isn't scared of a name changed, but they don't mind if you call them chicken.
"For more than 70 years, people have known us as the Delmarva Poultry Industry Incorporated," said Board of Directors President Dale Cook. "However, our board recognizes that a lot has changed in those 70 years. So, following months of research, planning, and deep discussions with our members, as board president, I'm excited to reveal our new name: Delmarva Chicken Association."
Cook said the rebranding is to help those unfamiliar with the organization better understand that for which formerly known in shorthand as DPI, and now the DCA, stands. The $3.5 billion Delmarva chicken industry raises more than 600 million chickens annually, and processes roughly 4.3 billion pounds of meat for consumers.
"Becoming the Delmarva Chicken Association, we're emphasizing our pride in who we are--members of the Delmarva Peninsula--what we raise and produce--meat chickens, not turkeys or layered chickens for eggs--and the values we stand for as one of the largest chicken communities in the country."
The organization helps to connect growers with companies and allied businesses, as well as "key stakeholders, academia, grain farmers" and ultimately, consumers, Cook said. They seek to advocate, educate, and help increase member relations, and organizers believe this will help them achieve greater recognition as one of the most respected chicken organizations in America.
The name, itself, was one of the things that officials believed might be holding them back. The average consumer, if interested in the industry, wasn't seeking out more online by searching "poultry," according to Executive Director Holly Porter.
"First of all, our name is Delmarva Poultry Industry Incorporated. When somebody who's trying to Google something about chicken farms, then that's what they're putting in: chicken. They're not necessarily typing 'poultry farms.' That's sort of an awkward term in a lot of ways. And because, again, we represent chicken--the broiler chicken, the meat chicken industry--we felt that it was really important to have that that clarity."
The new logo holds a lot of representation in how it was designed and chosen. Porter explained how each detail connected to the overall history of the last 70 years.
"The new logo has five key components to it," she said. "A formal circular seal that represents the connection of all members and stakeholders. The yellow burst is the sunrise over the farms across Delmarva. Our broiler chicken is at the center of it all, facing towards the future. The 'Established 1948' is an important reminder of our 70 plus year history. And finally, the blue and gold is a bridge between the previous, and the new logo."