A GoFundMe page has already raised over $28,000 for the family of a Delaware Army National Guard member killed in an I-95 crash on Thanksgiving Eve.
As of midnight, December 1, 2020, the CPL Erin Sasse Funeral & Future Expenses Fund page had raised 28,020 to support Sasse's husband Randy and their three children.
Sasse was killed when she was attempting to assist a driver who had gotten into a wreck and stopped in the northbound left lane of I-95 near Churchmans Marsh, only to have another vehicle sideswipe that vehicle and ricochet in her direction.
According to the GoFundMe page, Sasse was about to be promoted to a SGT/E-5, and was a Jiu Jitsu fighter on the DANG's Combative's team.
The page said money raised will go towards her funeral costs, and future expenses for her family.
Over 400 people had donated on the page as of midnight Tuesday morning.