New Castle County fully disabled veterans no longer have to pay county property taxes.
With County Executive Matt Meyer's signing of ordinance 22-043 on Thursday, May 12, 2022, veterans who live in the county and qualify for 100% disability through the US Veterans Administration will have their property taxes for the county relieved. It also reduces sewer and dwelling fees for those same veterans by 50%.
"Thanks to Councilman [Penrose] Hollins' leadership and, actually, the support of all 13 members of county council--and trust me, getting anything unanimous through county council is not a frequent occurrence--due to that, you're now, if you have 100% disability, you will have 100% exemption of your property taxes in New Castle County," Meyer said. "It's really important that those who served our country and sacrificed for our country know that we have their backs."
For the signing, Meyer was joined at the Wilmington VA Medical Hospital in Elsmere by the center's director Vincent Kane and the ordinance sponsor County Councilman Penrose Hollins. Kane noted, with the passage of this ordinance, that a lot of New Castle County veterans were going to be assisted.
"I can say that the relief that will be given to our veterans that are 100% service-connected who call New Castle County home, [it] will bring immediate relief to almost 2,500 veterans here in New Castle County," he said. "So this is a tremendous opportunity."
There are already 196 applicants seeking access to the exemption, Meyer said, and for those veterans who aren't already in the process of accessing it, Meyer encouraged them to visit NewCastleDE.gov or call the county at 302.573.2800.
Hollins noted the county has taken similar action via partial measures previously, but this will be something complete.
"For veterans, today, we're going wholesale with it," he said. "[For] 100% disabled veterans, they're getting a tax break on their property taxes in New Castle County."