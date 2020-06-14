A Gold Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl, who hasn't been seen since Thursday.
New Castle County Police posted the alert Saturday, June 13, 2020, after they said Cache Rios left her Collins Park home to go to the store.
Family members at the home reported that she failed to return after they discovered a note, containing statements, that police said caused concern for her welfare.
Rios is 5'5" Hispanic girl, with black hair and brown eyes, who weighs approximately 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 302.573.2800.