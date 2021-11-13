A young Dover man hasn't been seen since Friday night, and police are asking for the public's help finding him.
19-year-old Joseph Green was last seen leaving his home on Katrina Way Friday night, Dover police said.
Green has a condition that requires constant monitoring, so police say finding him is imperative.
He's black, 6-2 and 176 pounds, and when he was last seen, Green was wearing a green T-shirt, blue pajama pants and no shoes.
Police are asking anyone who may know where Green is to call them at 302.736.7111 or call 911.