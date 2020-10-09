Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Dover-area teen.
According to authorities, 17-year-old Hailee Duncan was reported missing Friday, October 9, 2020.
Police said she was last seen the same day around 1 p.m. in the area f Barons Court.
She's described as a white female, 5'4", weighing roughly 110 lbs., with long blond hair. She was wearing green tights and a black and green sweatshirt at the time she went missing, police said.
Attempts to communicate with her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her welfare, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on Duncan's whereabouts is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.697.4454 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.