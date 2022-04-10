A Gold Alert is out for a 75-year-old Harrington man who hasn't been seen for about 3 days.
William Galyon was last seen in the Harrington area around noon this past Thursday, authorities haven't been able to contact him, and they're concerned for his safety, Delaware State Police said.
Galyon is white, 5-11 and 210 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes, and police say he normally wears glasses, although in the photo provided to WDEL, he doesn't have them on.
Galyon may be driving a 2018 Nissan Altima sedan with Delaware license number 177072, and could be headed to Pennsylvania.
Anyone who knows where he is can call 911, State Police Troop 3 at 302.697.4454, Delaware Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333, email delawarecrimestoppers.com or leave a tip on DSP's Facebook Messenger page.