Dover police have issued a Gold Alert for a man they say has been missing since Saturday night.
21-year-old Anthony Yeagley has a condition that could pose a risk for his health and safety if it's not monitored and treated, police said.
He was last seen at Bally's Casino on North DuPont Highway around 10 p.m.
Yeagley is white, 6-4 and about 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, but police don't know what he was wearing at the time he disappeared.
Anyone who knows where he is can call Dover police at 302.736.7111.