A 60-year-old Wilmington man hasn't been seen since Thursday afternoon, and Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help finding him.
Marty Good's been missing since about 2 p.m. Thursday, troopers haven't been able to contact him, and they're concerned for his safety, police said.
He's black, 5-11 and about 170 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a salt-and-pepper beard--it's not known what Good was wearing when he was last seen.
Anyone who knows where he is can call Delaware State Police Troop 6 at 302.633.5000 or 911.