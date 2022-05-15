Dover police have put out a Gold Alert for a woman they say walked out of the hospital without being discharged.
Police say 23-year-old Dashiane Johnson left Bayhealth Kent Campus around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
Police issued another Gold Alert for Johnson two days earlier, after she made statements that caused her family members to be concerned for her safety.
Johnson is black, 5-8 and 140 pounds with long black hair with red coloring in her braids.
She was wearing blue hospital scrubs, and police say they don't know where she might have been going when she left.
They're asking anyone who may know Johnson's whereabouts to call 911 or Dover police at 302.736.7111 immediately.