Salmonella has been found in some bags of Bleached and unbleached Gold Medal flour from a General Mills facility in Missouri.
The FDA says that the products that have “better if used by” dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024 are possibly included in the contamination.
The bags are mainly include:
- 5- and 10-lb. bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour
- 2- and 5- lb. bags of Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour
Do not eat, sell, or bake with recalled flour. Throw it away or return it to where you bought it.
Disinfect any areas that may have been touched by contaminated flour.
Those who are suddenly having stomach issues and think they have been infected by the Salmonella will likely be okay in a few days, but are advised to pay attention to symptoms, as they could become more severe depending on the person.
A total of 13 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 12 states. Three people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
About Salmonella:
- Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.
- The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.
- In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other parts of the body.
- Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.