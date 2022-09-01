A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, formally dedicating the newly completed Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Plaza at the Delaware River and Bay Authority’s Veterans Memorial Park.
Hershel “Woody” Williams, a Medal of Honor recipient, formed a foundation in 2010 to help establish Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments throughout the United States.
"For someone who, at the very beginning of his life as a 21-year old, risked everything, and then in the later stages of his life as a Congressional Medal of Honor winner made certain we had the resources and the support for these Gold Star Family memorials all over the country," said Delaware Senator Chris Coons.
Williams died in June and was honored in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, something his grandson Chad Graham said was special.
"And as he lay there all I could think was 'his spirit was so happy,'" said Graham. "Not because of the accolades he received, not because of the medal that he wore around his neck, but because of days like this.
"Someone has to step forward. Someone has to take that first step and lean into something that needs done. And these monuments need done."
The Gold Star Families Memorial is a black granite monument featuring two sides. One side bears the words: Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, a tribute to Mothers, Fathers, and Gold Star Families who have sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom.
The other side tells a story through four granite panels: Homeland, Family, Patriot, and Sacrifice. Also in black granite are a pair of benches and a podium.