Goldey-Beacom College decided this week they will transition from their planned hybrid format into a completely virtual learning environment when classes begin on Monday, August 24, 2020.
The move was announced a day before on-campus students were scheduled to move into the dorms, with the planned Move-In Weekend beginning on Friday being cancelled.
"Although we optimistically planned for the return of our students to the classroom this fall," Dr. Colleen Perry Keith wrote in a statement, "we have been ready for this abrupt change."
The school said while they were planning a hybrid format of live and virtual classes, the school had been developing multiple contingency plans for students, including going completely virtual.
"This is not a last-minute scramble, but rather a sad concession to the inevitable reality of the times, and we are prepared to meet it with the same level of integrity we would have brought to the hybrid class format," Dr. Keith explained.
The decision only applies to the undergraduate students at the school, graduate and doctoral classes were already 100 percent online.
The University of Delaware, Delaware State, and Wilmington University had already decided to go to online only courses. Wesley College is wrapping up its move-in week on Saturday.