Goldey-Beacom College said it will slice its tuition price in half, making permanent a tuition reduction program it has had for six years.
Undergraduate tuition at the Pike Creek school will drop to $12,750 from $25,500.
The school said in fall 2014 they started an Affordability Assurance Award which knocked down tuition for all undergraduate students.
“Originally, we stated our true tuition but then discounted that amount significantly, for every student, for every year, for seven years. It is now time we call tuition what it really is and simplify the process,” said GBC’s president, Dr. Colleen Perry Keith in a statement. "As other colleges continue to ‘go high’ with tuition increases each year, offset with tuition discounts of varying amounts, we now choose to ‘go low’ and state our true cost up front. As high-cost colleges continue to raise tuition and discount it, lowering our actual tuition is a big move, but we are ready to make this commitment, and we are proud to do it.”
Merit scholarships and endowed scholarships will still be offered, according to GBC's Janine Sorbello.