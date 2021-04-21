Goldey-Beacom College announced their plans for the 2021 Commencement, along with honoring their 2020 class that will take place in a series of six ceremonies starting April 30.
The 441 members of the Class of 2021, including the first graduating classes from the Doctor of Business Administration and Masters of Arts in Counseling Psychology programs will have their commencements on Friday, April 30, split into four ceremonies.
The Class of 2020, which did not have an in-person celebration last year due to the pandemic, will have two ceremonies on Saturday, May 1. The school expects many of the 458 members of that class to participate.
Each ceremony will take place under a tent in front of the Joseph West Jones Center, following CDC/Delaware Public Health guidelines, and be live streamed.
Each graduate will receive two guests, which includes anyone coming with the graduate, including children.
The Commencement Speaker is Chris Burkhard, President and Founder of Placers Staffing.