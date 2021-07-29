If you got a ticket this week for violating street cleaning or residential permit restrictions in the city of Wilmington--like this journalist did--here's some news to brighten your week: you don't have to pay it.
City officials on Wednesday announced any of the tickets issued between July 26 and July 30, 2021, as Wilmington begins reinstating parking enforcement which was paused during the pandemic, have been reduced to warning status.
"Even though the city announced on July 19 that ticketing would resume for parking regulations and street cleaning enforcement that had been suspended during COVID, a significant number of people still received tickets, so we are offering limited ticket amnesty for this week only, said Mayor Mike Purzycki in the announcement.
That "significant" number was more than 1,800 tickets to individuals in just the first two days of the week, sparking officials reconsideration of their issuance until people got up-to-speed.
The amnesty does not apply to metered parking or any other violation apart from failure to move a vehicle for street cleaning or failure to obtain a residential parking permit.
The city will begin ticketing in earnest starting Monday, August 2, 2021, so commuters in the city will need to pay closer attention to posted signage--but at least this week, there's a bit of respite.
Other services and programs that have resumed include:
- ticketing, booting and towing of vehicles for traffic and parking violations and for delinquent fines and fees
- neighborhood street cleaning, which will require residents to move their vehicles to accommodate the street cleaning equipment
- one- and two-hour neighborhood parking restrictions, meaning residents MUST be current on their neighborhood parking permit
- water utility service disconnections for delinquencies, which in many cases can be avoided if residents and businesses make a payment arrangement with the City
- Sheriff Sales.