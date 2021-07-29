Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.