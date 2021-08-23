A West Chester University Department of Public Safety security officer, and Wilmington Manor volunteer firefighter, was killed while on her way home from work while trying to help at an accident scene on I-95 southbound at Delaware Avenue in Wilmington.
Delaware State Police said the initial crash happened around 4:15 Sunday morning, August 22, 2021, when an SUV hit the attenuator separating the work zone travel lane from the Delaware Avenue off ramp.
The SUV spun sideways and blocked the travel lane.
West Chester University Police said 25-year old Cecilia Escobar-Duplan was driving home from her security shift when she witnessed the SUV crash.
Delaware troopers say she parked her car on the Delaware Avenue off ramp and went over to assist the other driver.
She was then hit by a pick up truck that plowed into the initial wreckage.
Escobar-Duplan was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.
Investigators said the 72-year old pick up truck driver "was unable to perceive the collision ahead due to lighting and weather conditions."
Troopers said impairment was not a factor among any of those involved.
West Chester University Police said Escobar-Duplan had been with the department since 2018 and posted a statement on the department's Facebook page.
"Those of us that knew Cecilia know that this is exactly the kind of person she was. Cecilia would always go out of her way to help anyone and everyone in need! We will all miss the smile and brightness that she brought to this Department and the campus community."
Officials with Wilmington Manor Fire Company said Escobar-Duplan joined in June 2018 as a probationary member and achieved full senior member status in June 2019.
"Cecelia was a very enthusiastic and charismatic person who was continually improving her skills to grow in the Department and within her life and community," said Company President Ronald T. Hopkins.
She was registered to start the Emergency Medical Technician Course this fall to acquire her State and National Registry certifications.