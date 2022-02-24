Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.