Delaware GOP Chair Jane Brady, in her capacity as an attorney, has filed suit against the Delaware Department of Elections and Commissioner Anthony Albence over what she described as conflicts between state laws and the state constitution which put her client, an elections inspector, at legal risk.
Brady said Michael Mannella has performed his duties as an inspector in at least eight elections, but a statute passed in 2019 which went into effect in January 2022 permitting permanent early voting and the possibility of permanent no-excuse absentee voting violate the Delaware State Constitution, which Brady said details a specific day for elections to be held.
"I believe the law should be enforced uniformly, fairly, and in conformity with the language of the law," she said Thursday, February 24, 2022, from the Lavender Room at Christiana Hilton. "In the course of preparing for the elections in 2020, I became aware of intricacies in the law that I wasn't aware of before. I began to feel some concern about some of the statutes that I felt were conflicting with constitutional provisions. Primarily, I came to believe that early voting is in conflict with the Constitution, and that permanent absentee voting status is in conflict with the Constitution."
Brady reached out to Indiana-based conservative firm the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), which strictly focuses on voting laws and has brought legal challenges against states across the country, who agreed to take on the case alongside Brady.
"We're not challenging absentee voting, only the permanent status of absentee voting. The Constitution clearly provides that a voter is to vote on Election Day at their assigned voting location, unless they qualified to vote absentee for certain very specific reasons. Early voting on its face violates that language," Brady said. "Voters, I believe the Constitution requires, must certify that they qualify each election. In fact, the Constitution states that 'a voter may cast a ballot at such general election,' in the singular."
If the issues aren't addressed in a count, workers like Mennella are at risk of violating one legal term or the other, said PILF attorney Noel Johnson, and could ultimately face severe penalties, fines, and even prison while just trying to do their jobs.
"We're involved in this litigation as counsel for Mr. Mennella to provide our expertise in these areas, so that Mr. Mennella can have the clarity he needs to perform his job lawfully. And it is very important here that Mr. Mennella have that clarity; he must take an oath to perform his job in accordance with the laws of Delaware," Johnson said. "Right now, Mr. Mennella must choose between following and statutes and following the Constitution. And he is filing this lawsuit so we can get the clarity that he needs."
Brady stressed the suit is not about politics, but the law. She said she was unaware of the passage of the legislation which ultimately brought about the recent enacted statutes as she wasn't involved with the legislative process, but detailed her involvement in the 2020 elections revealed the conflicts this suit seeks to address.
She also noted she was seeking out someone like Mennella to represent specifically to address this issue on a litigious level.
"I was actually looking for someone who worked for the Department of Elections as a plaintiff. We were talking and he said he had served as an inspector. I said, 'Were you compensated?' He said, 'Yes.' I said, 'It may work.' And so he offered, if he was someone that would qualify as a plaintiff, to do that," Brady said. "We determined that he did, because you have to establish standing and harm, so we had to find someone that had a duty to enforce the law, and was put in a position where they had to violate their oath to enforce the law, or let early voting happen. And so, really, what Mr. Mennella was seeking is an order of the court clarifying what his duties are, so that he's in compliance."
While Brady clarified she was not filing the suit in any relation to her position as Republican party chair, the GOP released a statement at the conference stating the applauded and supported the suit.