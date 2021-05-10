Delaware's House and Senate Republicans are unveiling a series of measures they hope will improve Delaware's voting system.
Three bills and two concurrent resolutions are being introduced to look at issues including Delaware's voter registration list, absentee ballots, voter IDs, and penalties for voter fraud.
State Sen. Dave Wilson (R-Milford) is introducing a resolution calling for a task force to improve Delaware's voter rolls that need a filtering of outdated or incorrect information.
"For this past election, one of my constituents called me and said they had lived at the same address for 13 years, and no one had ever lived at that address but her and her husband, and she had four pieces of mail -- all different names -- bailed to her address."
Wilson added that he's experienced similar problems when trying to reach people who move into the Kent/Sussex county line area.
"I send out mailings to new constituents that people have just moved into the area, and I get back anywhere from 12 to 15 a week. They're not addresses that say 'addressee moved or unknown' they just get sent back undeliverable."
State Rep. Jesse Vanderwende (R-Bridgeville/Greenwood) is introducing a bill looking at stiffening penalties for those who commit voter fraud.
His legislation would make voter fraud a non-violent felony, raising the minimum fine from $50 to $1,000, while keeping the maximum two-year prison sentence in place. Anyone found guilty would also lose the right to vote for five years after conviction.
"I feel like it is important to increase the penalties for illegal voting because, quite frankly, the way the current laws are written I don't think the penalties are strict enough."
There's also House bill and concurrent resolution regarding absentee ballots. All House Republicans signed on as sponsors requesting that the Department of Elections sort out a way to verify signatures on absentee ballots.
"Given the nature of voting by absentee, it's too easy for fraud to occur. If we're doing everything right, then we have nothing to worry about," state Rep. Mike Ramone (R-Pike Creek).
State Rep. Lyndon Yearick's (R-Camden/Woodside) bill would require someone requesting an absentee ballot show identification to a member of the Department of Elections or have a copy mailed into the office. The bill would allow for DOE to reach out to an applicant if an ID is not included in their request.
"I think it's hypocritical to say that we would request one in person, but why not one through any other channel where an individual could go."
State Rep. Rich Collins (R-Millsboro/Selbyville) is introducing a bill that would require voters show an acceptable ID, or be forced to cast a provisional ballot that would be matched against election department records.
"We deliberately made it as easy to comply as possible, by allowing people to use one of 13 types of photo identification."
Acceptable IDs listed in the bill include valid polling place cards, driver's license, state ID, any photo ID issued by the state, county, or city/town governments, passports, military photo ID, school/college Photo ID, or a work photo ID.
State House Minority Leader Danny Short (R-Seaford) said the combination of the five pieces of legislation would help the voting system going forward.
"This package in no way excludes anyone from the opportunity to vote--I want to stress that very pointedly. The essence of this package is that what we would like to do is create some real confidence in the system that we have here in Delaware. This package does that."
"We think it enhances the system, we think it actually provides credibility to the system, and gives the confidence that at the end of the day when the vote is taken and the tally is finished that it is all finished right, legitimate, and that the election process was successful."
All of the legislation is expected to be introduced this week after they give Democrats the opportunity to join in support as co-sponsors.